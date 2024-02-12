Eminent Odia writer Satakadi Hota passes away

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia writer Satakadi Hota, who had served key positions in Indian Railways, passed away on Sunday due to old age ailment. He was 95.

Hota, a retired IRTS officer, had served as the DRM of Khurda Road Division. He was also the Editor of local daily ‘Samaya’ and president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi. Hota had written many poems, essays, novels, stories, travel stories and even biographies. Born in 1929 at Jagannath Khunta in Mayurbhanj district, Hota joined the Indian Railways in 1954.

He started his literary career with poems but later shifted to writing stories. He has written several books and novels which included 27 stories, 21 novels and a book of poems.

Hota received Odisha Sahitya Akademi award in 1987 for his novel “ Ashanta Aranya,” the prestigious Sarala Puraskar in 2004 for his collection of stories “Muktimantri” and “Janani Janmabhoomi.” He also received Sahitya Bharati Samman and Utkal Sahitya Samaj award for his contribution to Odia literature.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several of his Council of Ministers, leaders from various political parties and other distinguished personalities from the literary field expressed their grief over the demise of Hota.