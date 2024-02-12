Live
- Vidudala Rajini assures of support to victims suffering from health issues in Guntur
- Dakota Johnson reveals her intensive training for ‘Madame Web’
- YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
Just In
Eminent Odia writer Satakadi Hota passes away
Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia writer Satakadi Hota, who had served key positions in Indian Railways, passed away on Sunday due to old age ailment. He was...
Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia writer Satakadi Hota, who had served key positions in Indian Railways, passed away on Sunday due to old age ailment. He was 95.
Hota, a retired IRTS officer, had served as the DRM of Khurda Road Division. He was also the Editor of local daily ‘Samaya’ and president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi. Hota had written many poems, essays, novels, stories, travel stories and even biographies. Born in 1929 at Jagannath Khunta in Mayurbhanj district, Hota joined the Indian Railways in 1954.
He started his literary career with poems but later shifted to writing stories. He has written several books and novels which included 27 stories, 21 novels and a book of poems.
Hota received Odisha Sahitya Akademi award in 1987 for his novel “ Ashanta Aranya,” the prestigious Sarala Puraskar in 2004 for his collection of stories “Muktimantri” and “Janani Janmabhoomi.” He also received Sahitya Bharati Samman and Utkal Sahitya Samaj award for his contribution to Odia literature.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several of his Council of Ministers, leaders from various political parties and other distinguished personalities from the literary field expressed their grief over the demise of Hota.