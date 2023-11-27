Live
Eminent personalities, groups conferred 'Mother Teresa Awards-2023’ in Mumbai
Several eminent personalities from different fields were conferred the 19th ‘Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice-2023, at a function on the theme of ‘Humanity In Action’, officials said here on Monday.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Dr. Ramdas Athawale and other dignitaries were present at the event held here late on Sunday, with tributes paid to the 26/11 victims and martyrs.
The awardees this year are: Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace, USA, Narges Mohammadi of Iran, Judge Frank Caprio of USA, Shyam Kamble of Mumbai, International Committee of the Red Cross, Seal Ashram, Mumbai, Magic Bus, Snehalaya, said Harmony Foundation Chairman Dr. Abraham Mathai.
The awards were instituted in 2005 through the Harmony Foundation in the name of the Nobel laureate, St. Mother Teresa and recognise the efforts of individuals and organisations working globally to promote peace, harmony and social justice.