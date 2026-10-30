Pakistan remains 'deeply hostile' to journalism, media professionals: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan remained a deeply hostile environment for journalism and media professionals during 2025-26 despite the drop in the number of documented violations, a new report issued by an Islamabad-based media watchdog which documented 97 violations against media and its practitioners from October 2025 to August 2026.

Freedom Network’s latest annual Impunity Report 2026 titled "From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists" stated, "About 10 cases a month (against media personnel), their nationwide spread and severity in the period showed that fewer violations did not mean greater safety." The report authored by journalist Adnan Rehmat and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak was produced with technical assistance from International Media Support (IMS).

Freedom Network said that at least 97 attacks and other violations were reported between October 2025 and August 2026, compared with 142 in the preceding cycle. Cases reported from October 2025 to August 2026 included one work-related killing, three attempted assassinations, 18 threats of murder or harm, 13 legal actions and 32 threats of legal actions as well as 11 assaults.

Punjab reported 49 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan. Digital and independent journalists were targeted most often, according to the report. Victims or their families said that government authorities and officials were alleged instigators in nearly two-thirds of the cases.

The report released ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists set to be observed on November 2 found that "impunity has evolved from a failure to punish violence into a broader system of coercion".

Khattak said, "Despite the presence on the statute books of two laws to combat impunity for crimes against journalists, such a finding should be a matter of concern for those at the helm of affairs of the two safety commissions established under these laws."

The report said that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) used the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists to punish dissent as “central to this legal siege” of online journalism in Pakistan. Analysis of representative PECA-related cases against journalists shows a recurring pattern, from complaint, notice, or inquiry to appearance, FIR, arrest, bail, and eventual relief, apology, or unresolved prosecution, according to the report.

In a statement, Freedom Network stated, "Allegations involving alleged defamation, false information, harassment or reputational harm against media practitioners 'are repeatedly channelled through cybercrime procedures,' including where reporting 'concerns public expenditure, corruption or official conduct'."

The report expressed concern over lack of institutional safeguards for media professionals despite the establishment of two high-powered safety commissions.