Emotional Outpour As Sanjay Singh, Ally Of Former WFI Chief, Wins Presidential Election: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Breaks Down

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat openly conveyed her emotional turmoil on camera in response to the election victory of Sanjay Singh, an ally of former Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The election outcome triggered a breakdown from Phogat, who had played a pivotal role in leading protests against Singh earlier, citing sexual harassment charges. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had resigned from his position earlier this year amidst the protests.



Phogat expressed a sense of despondency, mentioning minimal expectations for justice and expressing sorrow over the uncertain trajectory of wrestling's future. She questioned where the wrestlers could convey their grievances and emphasized that the fight for justice continues despite the challenges.



This development unfolded as Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat addressed the media soon after the announcement of the election results. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) witnessed a change in leadership, with Sanjay Singh's panel securing 13 out of the 15 posts in the polls. It's noteworthy that Sanjay Singh is perceived as a loyalist to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced accusations of sexually exploiting multiple women wrestlers, including those in the junior category. The victory of Sanjay Singh's panel in the elections has left wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat disheartened, given the association with the previous controversial leadership and the unresolved issues surrounding the allegations of sexual harassment.

