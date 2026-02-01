Empowering the Young Workforce

Edtech leaders view Budget 2026 as positive news for India’s youth.

Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO, Masai

The reduction in TCS on education and medical costs will make quality education more accessible for families. The strong focus on AI, emerging technologies, and industry-led research aligns well with today’s rapidly evolving job market.

Initiatives like ISM 2.0 and structured skilling programs highlight the Budget’s commitment not just to infrastructure, but to developing capable, future-ready talent for long-term growth.