  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out at J&Ks Pulwama
x

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Pulwama (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight ensued after a joint team of the police and the security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they zeroed in on the hiding terrorists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X