Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

"Encounter has started at Wanseeran Taripora area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.



The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.



After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing.