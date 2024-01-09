Engineer Loses ₹12 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Scam: Delhi Police Launches Investigation

"In a distressing turn of events, Ankit Chaudhary, an engineer associated with a well-known company, became a victim of a cryptocurrency scam, resulting in a loss of approximately ₹12 lakh. According to his statement, he received enticing messages on a Telegram channel, encouraging him to invest in cryptocurrency.



Initially investing 10 thousand, Ankit witnessed returns of 15 thousand, building his confidence in the investment. Encouraged by the apparent success, he proceeded to invest larger amounts, ultimately totaling 12 lakhs. However, to his dismay, the promised returns were not realized.

"I received a message on a Telegram channel prompting me to invest in cryptocurrency. Initially, I invested 10 thousand, and after some time, I received 15 thousand in return. Subsequently, I invested 15 thousand, and similarly, I received 20 thousand. Due to this, I became greedy and invested about ₹12 lakh in different transactions, but I did not get my money back," he explained.

Prompted by his grievance, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 420 at the Cyber Police station of the North East District and is actively conducting an investigation into the matter. Stay informed about developments as authorities work to address this alarming case of cryptocurrency fraud."