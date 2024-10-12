Enrolment for PM Internship Scheme kicks-off on Dussehra

Enrollment for the Modi government's PM Internship Scheme began on Saturday the day of Dussehra. The scheme is aimed at benefiting around 10 million young people over the next five years.

Under the scheme, each intern will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000, and after one year, a lumpsum of Rs 6,000 as an additional benefit from the government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the scheme during the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

The portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in has been started for companies.

The portal was opened for candidates on Saturday on which they can upload their qualifications and other information till October 25.

Out of Rs 5,000 stipend, Rs 500 will come from companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, and the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government.

Reservation policies will be followed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Class candidates in this scheme.

Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) will shortlist candidates between October 27 and November 7. The shortlisted candidates can decide on the internship offer between November 8 and November 15.

The estimated cost of this pilot project is around Rs 800 crore. Advertisements for the internship scheme have already been released in multiple regional languages.

The government aims to provide as many internships as possible in the districts where candidates reside.

People aged 21 and 24, who passed their 10th-grade exams and hold a valid certificate and mark sheet, can apply for the scheme.

According to reports, 111 companies out of the top 500 have already enrolled in this programme.

Hailing the endeavour, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said unemployment benefits were not a real solution, and developing skills was a better option.

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh Pant said that the scheme will be a game-changer.