Entertainment And Mental Well-being Initiatives For Trapped Workers As Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Faces Prolonged Delays

Rescue teams are preparing to offer board games and playing cards to the 41 workers confined within the Silkyara tunnel for the past 12 days, as the evacuation efforts face repeated disruptions, according to an official statement. The operation, aimed at freeing the trapped individuals, has encountered multiple delays, with the most recent setback occurring late on Thursday when cracks were detected in the platform supporting the drilling machine.



Dr. Rohit Gondwal, a psychiatrist present at the rescue site, revealed the intention to provide diversions like ludo and chess boards, along with playing cards, to help alleviate stress among the trapped laborers. He emphasized the prolonged nature of the operation and the likelihood of further delays.



Despite the challenges, Gondwal assured that all 41 workers are in good health but emphasized the importance of maintaining their physical and mental well-being. The workers have reportedly shared their coping mechanisms, including engaging in activities like 'chor-police,' daily yoga, and exercise routines for stress relief.

Addressing the mental health aspect, another medical expert stressed the significance of keeping the trapped workers' morale high and ensuring they remain motivated throughout the prolonged rescue operation. A dedicated team of doctors, including general physicians and psychiatrists from Uttarkashi and Dehradun, is stationed at the site, engaging in daily conversations with the trapped laborers to monitor their health conditions and mental well-being.

The most recent obstacle occurred after a six-hour delay on Thursday, when the rescue operation resumed earlier in the day following efforts to cut through an iron girder obstructing the auger machine on Wednesday. This marks the third instance of halting the drilling exercise since the collaborative rescue mission commenced on November 12, triggered by the collapse of a section of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.



As of Thursday, officials reported that rescuers had successfully drilled through the rubble up to a depth of 48 meters. However, an additional 10-12 meters need to be covered to facilitate the evacuation of the trapped laborers. The medical team continues its vigilant presence, engaging with the workers for at least 30 minutes in both the morning and evening to assess and address their health and mental conditions.

