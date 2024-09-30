Entrepreneurs hail Yogi govt’s efforts

Greater Noida: Pallavi Sharma attended the UP International Trade Show for the first time, setting up her stall outside Lucknow alongside her aunt and younger son. With aspirations of expanding her business, Pallavi secured orders from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Dubai. Her success reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to opening new avenues for hundreds of entrepreneurs across various districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP International Trade Show has paved the way for small business owners to engage not only with different cities in India, but also with international markets.

Pallavi shared that entrepreneurs from various cities have shown significant interest in her offerings, leading to numerous inquiries and orders. She felt particularly thrilled when businesses from countries like Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan expressed interest.

Firozabad-based glassware entrepreneur Pratish Kumar highlighted that the five-day trade show was a resounding success, attracting both domestic and international buyers to their stall. Pratish noted that while they received a substantial number of orders, their production capacity may not be sufficient to meet the demand, potentially causing delivery delays. He shared that they received more orders this time compared to the previous trade show.

Entrepreneur Gurinder Kaur from Greater Noida participated in the UP International Trade Show for the first time, representing her business, which specializes in Phulkari, handprints shoots.

Gurinder noted that the trade show provided an excellent platform for promoting her brand. It not only offered a venue to showcase its products under one roof but also facilitated partnerships with both Indian and international businesspeople.