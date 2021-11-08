  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting on Tuesday regarding air pollution

Delhi development minister Gopal Rai
x

Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

A meeting is going to be held on Tuesday regarding the increasing air pollution in Delhi.

New Delhi: A meeting is going to be held on Tuesday regarding the increasing air pollution in Delhi.

Giving information about this, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a joint meeting of all the departments is going to be held on Tuesday. In this, ways to reduce pollution will be considered.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on Sunday, reports of stubble burning were received at 400 places.He said that there is a need to ban.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X