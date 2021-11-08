Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting on Tuesday regarding air pollution

New Delhi: A meeting is going to be held on Tuesday regarding the increasing air pollution in Delhi.

Giving information about this, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a joint meeting of all the departments is going to be held on Tuesday. In this, ways to reduce pollution will be considered.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on Sunday, reports of stubble burning were received at 400 places.He said that there is a need to ban.

AQI - 390 (301 to 400 - Very Poor)



PM10 - 388 (351-430 - Very Poor)



PM2.5 - 245 (121 to 250 - Very Poor) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2021



