Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting on Tuesday regarding air pollution
Highlights
A meeting is going to be held on Tuesday regarding the increasing air pollution in Delhi.
New Delhi: A meeting is going to be held on Tuesday regarding the increasing air pollution in Delhi.
Giving information about this, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a joint meeting of all the departments is going to be held on Tuesday. In this, ways to reduce pollution will be considered.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on Sunday, reports of stubble burning were received at 400 places.He said that there is a need to ban.
