Ernakulam Collectorate in 'dark' after Kerala Electricity Board disconnects power

Highlights
Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board on Tuesday disconnected the supply to the Ernakulam Collectorate here for failing to pay Rs 4.2 million power bill.
The Collectorate has not paid the bill for the past five months.
Incidentally, the Ernakulam district is often referred to as the commercial capital of the state.
The office of the district collector is also housed in the same building.
The Ernakulam Collectorate complex houses around 30 offices of various departments of the state government.
The biggest defaulter in the complex has been identified as the Revenue department which has an outstanding amount of around Rs 7.2 lakh.
