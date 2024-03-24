  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Erode's MDMK MP attempts suicide after ticket denied, in critical condition

Erodes MDMK MP attempts suicide after ticket denied, in critical condition
x
Highlights

MDMK leader and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi was in critical condition at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore after attempting suicide over denial of a ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, his family said on Sunday.

MDMK leader and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi was in critical condition at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore after attempting suicide over denial of a ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, his family said on Sunday.

Ganeshamurthi, 74, according to his family members, had allegedly consumed an insecticide and is now in the ICU.

The MDMK leader, according to his close relatives, was disappointed after the DMK alliance denied him the seat and instead chose DMK youth wing leader, K.E. Prakash, who is considered close to Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister.

Ganeshamurthi was left out after MDMK chief Vaiko had requested the DMK for a change of seat from Erode to Tiruchi and allocated this to his son, Durai Vaiko.

According to his family, Ganeshamurthi was under immense stress after he was denied a ticket.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X