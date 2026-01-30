Not afraid of elections, says Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Thursday said that his future course of action would depend on the steps taken by the BRS party. “I am not afraid of elections,” he asserted.

Responding to queries from the media regarding disqualification petitions, Nagender referred to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and said that his advocate had submitted a written explanation in response to the notices issued to him.

However, he said there had been no response from the Speaker so far.

Nagender clarified that the notices did not mention any requirement for his personal appearance before the Speaker. “I do not know the contents of the letter sent by my advocate.

I am awaiting the Speaker’s decision. Nobody has asked me to appear in person. At present, my legal team is handling the matter,” he said. The Khairatabad MLA also stated that the BRS party has not suspended him so far, adding that his reaction would be based on the party’s action.

It may be recalled that the Speaker had served notices on Danam Nagender, asking him to appear before him on January 30.