Phone tapping not possible sans meddling by CM, mantris: Cong

Hyderabad: Stating that the SIT can issue notices to anyone to ascertain the facts, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there is information that over 500 numbers were tapped during the BRS regime.

Such things cannot happen without the involvement of the Chief Minister and ministers at that time. Officials alone would not engage in such actions. The truth will come out only if the (Special Investigation Team) SIT conducts a complete investigation, he said.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the people want the truth to come out in this matter. “There is no political malice in issuing notices to KCR. We have respect for KCR as a leader of the movement. It needs to be revealed, who all were involved in the phone tapping issue. A transparent investigation should be conducted into the phone tapping incident,” Goud said.

He said that the Congress party will win the majority of seats in the municipalities. There is no need to resort to diversionary politics for the sake of municipalities.