Medaram Forest Goddesses Arrive, Devotees Flock to Darshan

The long-awaited arrival of the Medaram forest goddesses has taken place, with thousands of devotees witnessing the historic event. Sarlamma from Kannepalli and Sammakka from Chilukalagutta have been installed on their respective platforms, allowing devotees to seek their darshan. The atmosphere at Medaram was filled with joy as the powerful Mother Sammakka arrived, turning the area into a hub of divine energy. Devotees are thronging the site, and the chants of Sammakka and Sarlamma’s names echo throughout the region. Today, Friday, January 30, several prominent figures, including the Telangana Governor, are expected to visit and offer prayers.

The grand spectacle unfolded as Sammakka, the principal deity, was brought to her platform. Priests transported her from Chilukalagutta in the form of a vermilion container and installed her amid celebrations. The event was attended by state officials including Minister Seethakka, Adluri Lakshman, and Collector Divakar, who warmly welcomed the goddess. District SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan marked her arrival by firing shots into the air in her honour.

On the first day of the Maha Jatara, Sarlamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraj were installed on their respective platforms. The main event occurred on Thursday evening when Sammakka arrived at her platform. Special prayers and rituals preceded her installation, with priests performing secret ceremonies at Chilukala Gutta. At 6:43 PM, Sammakka was carried down from Chilukala Gutta in a vermilion container, and SP Ramnath Kekan saluted her arrival by firing shots into the air with an AK-47.