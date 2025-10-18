EU delegation visits IIT to explore research

Bhubaneswar: A delegation from the European Union (EU) visited IIT Bhubaneswar on Thursday to explore opportunities for strengthening research, innovation and academic collaboration between European organisations and the premier institute.

The delegation, led by Vivek V Dham, Advisor (Research and Innovation), included representatives from several EU member states such as France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The team held discussions with the leadership and researchers of IIT Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, the visit aimed to enhance cooperation under the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe programme — the world’s largest research and innovation funding framework — and identify potential partnerships in key R&D areas including climate resilience, clean energy and hydrogen technologies, materials science, smart manufacturing, sustainable urbanisation, healthcare innovation and start-up incubation.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar made a presentation introducing the institute’s unique strengths in teaching-learning, research, industry-academia collaboration, entrepreneurship development, teacher education and mental wellness measures, it said.

The EU representatives shared insights on ongoing and upcoming EU-India collaboration opportunities, fellowships and bilateral funding schemes, the statement said. The delegation also visited the institute’s advanced research laboratories, Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF), Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre and startup incubation centre.

Karmalkar expressed optimism about future collaborations and said: “We look forward to building meaningful partnerships with EU institutions that can accelerate knowledge exchange and co-create impactful solutions to some of the most pressing global issues.” Speaking on the occasion, Dham emphasised the EU’s commitment to deepening scientific and technological ties with India.

“India is a crucial partner in our global research and innovation landscape. Our visit to IIT Bhubaneswar reaffirms our shared vision of addressing global challenges through joint scientific excellence,” he added.