EV policy to check pollution in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Department, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is providing hassle-free online services and brought exemplary policies and schemes for the people of the state.



With an aim to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free, the Transport department has prepared a draft of a new Electric Vehicle policy to check environmental pollution in the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave nod to the draft policy, which envisages registration of 25% more electric vehicles as compared to last year.

The new draft policy major thrust will be laid in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50% vehicles in the state. As per this draft infrastructure in terms of electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that this draft policy also stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state. First one lakh buyers of the Electric Vehicles will get a financial incentive up to Rs.10,000. First 10,000 buyers of electric auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw will get a financial incentive up to Rs.30,000. First 5000 e-cart buyers will get incentive up to Rs.30,000. First 5000 buyers of Light commercial vehicles will get incentive between up to Rs.30,000-Rs.50,000.

Provision has also been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles. The views of people will be taken before finalising this policy. Similarly, taking a leap towards hassle-free e-governance services the Punjab Transport department has launched online driving license facility for the people thereby facilitating the citizens to get learner's driving license on a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.

After the launching of www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, the people are getting the learner's driving license just at a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or phone while sitting at their home 24X7.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar informed that the applicant can apply the learner's driving license while uploading his Adhaar card after which he can appear in the online learning license test. And, after clearing the online test the applicant can download the license and take its print. This online process is saving precious time of the people who earlier have to stand in long queues for getting their license. Notably, the driving license was issued to 5.21 lakh applicants in the year 2021-22. With the launch of this online facility more than 5 lakh applicants are expected to get their licenses in a smooth and hassle-free manner without even going to the RTA offices.