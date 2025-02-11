Events like ‘World Book Fair’ useful for public: Balkrishna

New Delhi : In the World Book Fair organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi under the aegis of National Book Trust, India (under the Ministry of Education, Government of India), Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said as the keynote speaker that events like ‘World Book Fair’ are useful for the public in which world-class knowledge-based literature is available. He said that Patanjali has given prestige to Yoga-Ayurveda at the global level.

Regarding Yoga, Acharya said that it is a matter of pride that Yoga has been accepted all over the world today. If people speaking different languages across the world know the meaning of a word equally, then it is Yoga. Even if they do not know the broad and profound meaning of Yoga, they at least know that it is about some breathing exercises, physical exercises, some asanas, and pranayama. In the context of Ayurveda, he said that the work that should have been done at the global level to establish Ayurveda as Ayurveda, in fact, did not happen. He said that Ayurveda in itself is a scientific and scientific science.

It is a complete science. Ayurveda is independent and does not compete with anyone. He said that in daily life, allopathy is in the form of synthetic medicine. Ayurveda is a part of our life while allopathy is a compulsion. If we look at Ayurveda in a wider perspective as medicine or herbs, then more work needs to be done for it. He said that Ayurveda teaches us that we should try to live in harmony with nature by using substances in accordance with nature. Acharya said that Patanjali has published a great book in the form of World Herbal Encyclopedia which has an illustrated description of 32 thousand medicinal plants.