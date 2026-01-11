Every Indian has to contribute to PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: Industry

Industry leaders and experts on Sunday said that every Indian has to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) here, Parakramsinh G. Jadeja, Chairman and Managing Director, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, said that we must all work towards that goal.

“By the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047, our manufacturing industries aim to help achieve a $30 trillion economy. If manufacturing accounts for 25 per cent, it could contribute $7.5 trillion, presenting immense opportunities,” Jadeja noted.

Ion Radu from LAV Eco Management Solutions SRL, Romania, said that they represent a company active in waste management, water management, and wastewater management.

“We are very happy to be here; it is a wonderful event. We appreciate the interest of businessmen from Gujarat as well as from neighbouring states,” he added.

Aliasgar Gandhi, Partner at merchant exporter and domestic supplier Mufaddal Universal, said that he has participated in many expos, but this time, it was something different.

“I got to see many new things, and especially, our respected Prime Minister addressed us directly. Listening to his speech felt very inspiring and motivating,” he told IANS.

According to Rajeshwar Lal, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the ministry has set up a large health pavilion covering 700 square meters.

"A lot of information related to health is being provided here. There are many test facilities available. The pavilion has two gates, and information has been displayed at both entrances,” he told IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the two-day conference, focusing on the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. He also laid the foundation stone for 13 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited estates in seven districts.