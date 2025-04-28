Every Indian seething with anger

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that victims of the Pahalgam terror attack will definitely get justice, asserting that terrorists and conspirators behind the killings of 26 civilians will be served the harshest punishment.

Blood of every Indian is boiling by looking at the pictures of the attack, he said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address.

Modi said the country's unity and solidarity of its 140 crore citizens is its biggest strength in this war against terrorism. "This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism," he said.

The Prime Minister said the attack in the famous tourist town in Kashmir reflected the desperation and cowardice of the patrons of terrorism, a reference to Pakistan, at a time when peace was returning to the Valley and there was vibrancy in its schools and colleges. He said construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. Modi said, "Enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like that. Terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy." The prime minister said his heart is in deep anguish over the biggest terror attack on civilians in Kashmir in a long spell of time, and said the incident has hurt every citizen of the country. Every Indian is feeling deep sympathies for the affected families, no matter which state one belongs to or which language one speaks, he said. Modi said, "I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be definitely done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served the harshest punishment."

He added, "We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge before the country. We have to demonstrate a strong willpower as a nation. Today the world is watching that after this terrorist attack the whole country is speaking in one voice."