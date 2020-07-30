Ex- J&K CM’s daughter at Chennai gets abusive call, cops investigate

An unidentified man got in touch with Chennai-based Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and used abusive language.

The 54-year-old medical doctor has been living in the southern capital where her husband Sharif Ahmed runs an automobile showroom. Based on the complaint made by Rubaiya, the cops have launched cases under two sections and have begun their investigations.

Rubaiya was the hostage who was released during the initial outbreak of militancy in Kashmir in 1989, in exchange for a few separatists. Her father, the late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed was the Union Home Minister in V P Singh's cabinet.