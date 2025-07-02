Live
- Elon Musk’s Starlink launches satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, nearing India entry
- RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav's wife alleges threat to his life in Bhagalpur jail
- Renuka Shahane talks about today’s expensive actor culture compared to the 90s
- Locals receive first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with warmth in Kashmir
- Missed a NEET seat? Here’s how you can still become a doctor
- Farmers' suicides: Oppn walks out twice from Assembly, accuses Maha govt of apathy
- Apple iPhone’s Satellite SOS Feature Rescues Injured Mountaineer Stranded at 10,000 Feet
- My family has raised flag against Cong for 100 years: Hemant Khandelwal after taking BJP command in MP
- 40 died, 33 injured in Pashamylaram blast: Sigachi Industries
- Gold Prices Reach Near All-Time High in Bengaluru – 24K at ₹9,889 Per Gram
Ex-Maha Speaker climbs podium, suspended
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, on Tuesday suspended former Speaker and senior Congress legislator Nana Patole...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, on Tuesday suspended former Speaker and senior Congress legislator Nana Patole for a day for climbing to the podium demanding action against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar for making insensitive statements against the farmers.
After the question hour was over, Patole raised the issue, saying that Agriculture Minister Kokate and BJP legislator Lonikar have repeatedly targeted farmers by making derogatory statements, and they should be reprimanded and asked to apologise.
He and former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar rushed to the podium demanding action. They were later joined by other opposition members who rose to their feet to protest against the ‘insensitive’ statements of Kokate and Lonikar and raised slogans.
Amid ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House for five minutes. After the House reassembled, Speaker Rahul Narvekar warned Nana Patole and reminded him of the ruling in his capacity as the Speaker given in the past for snatching the mace placed on the podium. He also asked Nana Patole not to provoke the chair for resorting to stern action. However, despite repeated warnings, Nana Patole continued with his protest and sloganeering, demanding action against Kokate and Lonikar.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened, saying that it is inappropriate on the part of Nana Patole to directly rush to the podium and target the Speaker.
He demanded that Nana Patole, who had been the Speaker earlier, should tender an apology to the chair. But Nana Patole stuck to his guns, refusing to apologise.
Amid the slogan shouting by the opposition, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that their behaviour was not acceptable, and he will continue with the day’s proceedings. Thereafter, the Speaker reminded his predecessor that he had already announced his ruling suspending him for a day.
In support of Nana Patole, the opposition continued raising slogans demanding action against Kokate and Lonikar. They later staged a noisy walkout and declared to boycott the proceedings of the House for the entire day in protest against Nana Patole’s suspension and the state government’s refusal to reprimand the agriculture minister and the BJP legislator.