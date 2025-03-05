Ex-Mayor flays AAP govt over Budget Session disruption

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, presented his recommendations on the revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 during a House meeting. However, before he could complete his speech, the Mayor abruptly adjourned the session.Expressing his strong disapproval, Raja Iqbal Singh termed the move as “reprehensible” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of undermining the democratic process.

Raja Iqbal Singh alleged that the AAP government is deliberately disrupting the House proceedings to conceal its failures. He stated, “Despite having sufficient numbers, we presented our suggestions in a democratic manner. However, instead of engaging in a positive discussion, the AAP government chose to adjourn the House.”

Targeting the ruling party, Singh further remarked, “The people of Delhi have already rejected AAP in the assembly elections, and now, the AAP-led MCD is obstructing the functioning of the House.”

The Opposition leader accused the AAP government of neglecting the interests of municipal employees and claimed that its policies have led to the deterioration of the MCD. “A budget is the backbone of any institution, yet the AAP government does not take it seriously. By adjourning the House, they have once again proven that they will disrupt democratic processes to mask their inefficiencies,” he asserted.

Raja Iqbal Singh expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the upcoming mayoral elections scheduled for April, asserting that the party has the necessary numbers to secure the post.

Taking a jibe at the AAP’s leadership in the MCD, he stated, “The Leader of the House is expected to uphold responsibilities, but instead, AAP’s House leader was creating chaos. Without the required majority, he has lost the moral right to continue in his position.”