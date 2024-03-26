Ex-MLA Purna Sethy quits BJD

Berhampur: Two-time MLA from Khallikote in Ganjam district, Purna Chandra Sethy, on Monday resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.Two-time MLA from Khallikote in Ganjam district, Purna Chandra Sethy, on Monday resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Purna Chandra had won Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014 from Khallikote constituency. He sent his resignation letter to BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He also thanked Naveen for giving him an opportunity to work for the people of Odisha.

Though he has not mentioned any reason for his resignation, he felt sidelined in the party. Purna Chandra was unhappy over alleged negligence in the BJD. He was denied BJD ticket in the 2019 elections when Surjyamani Vaidya won the Khallikote seat.

Despite being denied ticket in the 2019 Assembly polls, Purna Chandra had campaigned for the party candidate. “However, the party continued to ignore and neglect me,” he claimed. “I was never invited to any important meetings,” he said.

Purna Chandra though has not disclosed his future course of action. He is considered to be a strong supporter of Pradeep Panigrahy, the BJP candidate for Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, and is likely to join BJP, sources said. Purna said he would take the final decision after consulting his family members.

Recently, three sitting BJD MLAs, including Pradeep Panigrahy, Prashant Jagdev and Arabinda Dhali, and several former MLAs quit the BJD and joined the BJP. Bhartruhari Mahtab, a six-time MP from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, also quit the BJD.