Excise policy case: ED seeks 10-day custody of Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday sought a 10-day custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh -- arrested in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy case -- at a court here, an official said.

The financial probe agency on Wednesday arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area since morning. Singh was produced before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court.

Appearing for Singh, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur asked for a copy of the remand application.

For ED, Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta said that a transaction worth Rs 3 crore was carried out, of which Rs 2 crore was paid in cash.

The agency further claimed that searches were conducted on Wednesday and the statement was also recorded.

Matta said that a total of 239 places were searched and documents were found.

It was alleged that an employee of Dinesh Arora, an accused (in the case) who later turned approver, allegedly delivered Rs 2 crore to Singh's house on two occasions.

Matta further stated that the ED has to confront Singh with digital evidence.

ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain also appeared through video conference.

According to a top ED official, Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is the ED's case that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped liquor policy which was aimed at benefiting certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.

The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has also mentioned the name of Singh in it.

The ED's money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August on the complaint of alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.