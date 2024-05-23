Live
- Market at all-time high as Nifty inches closer to 23,000; Adani Enterprises top gainer
- Haryana's farmers suffered Congress-led betrayal, says PM Modi in Bhiwani
- Tamil Nadu CB-CID to take over probe into Congress leader's mysterious death
- Glass skin goals on a budget: Affordable Korean skincare brands to consider
- 80 pc of Indian firms planning to invest in GenAI within next 1 to 2 yrs: Report
- Bulldozers will be used against mafia in Odisha: Yogi
- Revanth Reddy visits Maha Buddha Vihar, lauds the Buddha teachings
- “We are very hopeful he’ll be available for CSK next year,” says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni
- Bengal CM's 'no' to High Court order is judicial contempt, says Rajasthan CM
- Explosions rock factory in Maha's Thane
Just In
Explosions rock factory in Maha's Thane
Highlights
A series of explosions followed by a fire ripped through a private chemical company located in the MIDC complex in Dombivali town in Thane district on Thursday.
Thane (Maharashtra): A series of explosions followed by a fire ripped through a private chemical company located in the MIDC complex in Dombivali town in Thane district on Thursday.
The chain explosions were so huge that nearby houses shook, glass panes were shattered and terrified locals rushed out onto the streets, an eye-witness said.
Minutes later, a huge fire erupted in the factory and thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing in the air even as half a dozen fire-tenders, water tankers and rescue teams rushed to the spot.
There were unconfirmed reports of at least five persons being injured in the blasts-cum-blaze in the factory, said a local.
More details were awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS