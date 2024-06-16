Mosquito eradication programme taken up in Agency

Vizianagaram : Parvathipuram Manyam district medical and health department swung into action to eradicate mosquito menace as the malaria epidemic season is approaching. Parvathipuram Manyam district has some remote, hilltop villages surrounded by thick forests.

The rainy season is considered as malaria season during which mosquitoes would spread causing malaria fevers. The rural population in Kurupam, GL Puram, Komarada, Garugubilli and Parvathipuram mandals is worst-affected.

Considering the seriousness of the malaria, the district malaria control officer Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao on Saturday conducted a mosquito eradication programme in Deruvada village and sensitised locals on maintaining cleanliness in drains and on streets. He instructed the medical staff to conduct fogging in villages and protect the public from malaria, dengue and others seasonal diseases.

Later, he visited Duddukhallu health centre and instructed the staff to be punctual on duties and maintain the records properly. He said that the fogging and spraying of insecticide would be conducted in two phases all over the affected areas.

