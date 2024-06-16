Beware, seasonal diseases on anvil

During the rainy season, there is an increased risk of seasonal diseases. Therefore, government departments need to prioritise sanitation and drinking water problems before the start of the rainy season to prevent diseases. State and local bodies should take precautionary measures to ensure healthy living conditions for people in both urban and rural areas. To control seasonal diseases, urban and rural local bodies must conduct special sanitation drives to clear drains and streets to ensure proper drainage of both greywater and rainwater. This will help control the breeding of mosquitoes, flies, and other disease vectors, as well as prevent water contamination. State governments should provide support to local bodies in terms of logistics and finances. Successful implementation of these special drives by local authorities will reduce the burden on public health and demonstrate the government's commitment to public welfare. Protecting public health should be the government's top priority, and timely implementation of disease control activities is essential.

Safe drinking water and sanitation play a key role in preventing the spread of seasonal diseases. It is essential to conduct special drives to clean all water bodies, gatewalves, and pipelines in the village and municipal limits to prevent water contamination. The departments responsible for water contamination measures and water protection should work together with a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. This means that all departments, including municipal, Panchayat raj, water supply, medical and health, education, and women and child development, must improve coordination among themselves. People must understand that these programs are for their welfare, and their involvement is essential to protect public health.

–A Shyam Kumar, Hanumakonda