Explosives seized near Assam-Meghalaya border, one held

Guwahati: In a joint operation by Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a significant quantity of explosives was seized near the interstate border with Meghalaya in the Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

One person is arrested on the charges of possession of explosives.

The operation was conducted jointly by Assam Police and 147 BN CRPF at Kalain area in the Cachar district.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that the joint team led a successful operation and seized at least 97 detonators and 96 fuses from the possession of a person identified as Nazim Uddin.

He is a resident of the Sundaura village in the Cachar district. Police have arrested Uddin and he has been interrogated.

“We have been looking into the source and destination of such a significant quantity of explosives. Further investigation is underway,” Mahatta said.