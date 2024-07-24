Expressway projects to boost economy of 20 districts in Bihar

Patna: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 26,000 crore for three expressway projects in Bihar, these initiatives are expected to significantly boost the economy of at least 20 districts in the state.

The central government has proposed expressways connecting Patna to Purnea, Buxar to Bhagalpur, and Bodh Gaya (Gaya) to Darbhanga districts.

Although the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for these projects have not yet been completed, it is anticipated that these expressways will enhance connectivity and economic development across a substantial portion of Bihar.

The Patna-Purnea Expressway will traverse Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Madhepura, and culminate in Purnea, touching at least seven districts.

Similarly, the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, expected to be built along the Ganga basin, will pass through Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, and end in Bhagalpur, passing through seven districts.

The Bodh Gaya-Darbhanga Expressway will be modelled on the Kashi corridor, connecting the Vishnupad Temple of Bodh Gaya to Buddha and Jain pilgrimage centres in Nalanda, Takht Harimandir Sahib in Patna, and then to the Mithila city of Darbhanga via Vaishali and Samastipur districts. This expressway will cross six districts.

In addition to the religious corridor, industrial corridors will be established alongside these expressways, benefiting the residents of the respective districts.

According to an official from Bihar’s Transport Department, although it is still the initial period, the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) will ensure that the expressways align through these districts, focusing on the shortest routes during the preparation of the DPR.

Apart from the three expressway projects, the DPR work for the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway via Kishanganj and the Raxaul-Haldia Expressway will also be accelerated. These two projects are part of the Bharatmala Project.

In the Union Budget for 2024-25, the central government allocated Rs 59,900 crore for various projects in Bihar. This includes Rs 26,000 crore for the three expressway projects, funding for a two-lane road bridge over the Ganga River in Buxar, Rs 21,400 crore for a power project in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur district, and Rs 11,500 crore for flood control measures in North Bihar.