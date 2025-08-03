Face of Delhi changing with accelerated progress in developmental works: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a Jan Seva Kendra in Kalkaji on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the face of Delhi has begun to change with accelerated progress in sewage management, drainage, road work, water systems, pollution control and other services.

Reiterating her government's commitment to Delhi's progress, she said it will ensure that there is no shortage of funds to carry out developmental works in the city.

Gupta said the event is a tribute to Nari Shakti (women's power). When the MLA, the MP and the chief minister are all women, it is a powerful symbol of women's leadership and empowerment, she said.

The chief minister also praised Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy for her unwavering commitment to public service, noting that she has been selflessly serving people for the past 30 years.

Paying tribute to the unity of people and the power of votes, she said that by electing a triple-engine government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the people of Delhi have demonstrated that when there is a clear vision for development and genuine intent for public welfare, transformation is inevitable.

She added that over the last five months, the face of Delhi has begun to change with accelerated progress in sewage management, drainage, roadwork, water systems, pollution control and other public services, the positive impact of which is now clearly visible.

The chief minister also announced that the government has decided to allow markets in Delhi to operate 24x7 and traders will no longer need to make repeated visits to government offices for licences. With the introduction of a single-window system, administrative processes will be significantly streamlined, she said.

The government remains committed to fulfilling even the smallest aspirations of Delhi's citizens, whether it is cleaning a drain, repairing a street, or resolving local drainage issues, she said, emphasising that the government will promptly provide assistance for any development work in the capital.

She said that her government has vowed to turn the city into 'Viksit Delhi' (developed Delhi) on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Viksit India'.