'Fake' parties will merge with Congress after elections, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Dindori (Maharashtra): Labelling them as 'fake' parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it is certain that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP will merge with the Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Dindori, PM Modi said: "When the fake Shiv Sena merges with Congress, I will miss Balasaheb Thackeray the most. The fake Shiv Sena has shattered his every dream. His vision included building a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. While these dreams have been fulfilled, the fake Shiv Sena is showing the most disgust. Just like Congress, they rejected the invitation for the temple's consecration. While Congress members are spewing hate about Ram Mandir, the fake Shiv Sena remains silent. Their sinful partnership has been exposed to the entire state of Maharashtra."

PM Modi said this while speaking at a poll rally for BJP nominee from Dindori -- Union Minister Bharati Pawar -- and Shiv Sena (Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction) candidate Hemant Godse from Nashik constituency.

PM Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of Sharad Pawar's recent statement that the regional parties could merge with Congress after the poll results.

"They know that Congress, which is the main party of the INDIA bloc, is losing so badly that it will be difficult for it even to become a valid opposition. Therefore, a leader of the INDIA bloc of Maharashtra says that small parties should be merged with Congress," PM Modi said.

Addressing the issues faced by the onion-growing farmers, which has become a major poll plank in Dindori and Nashik constituencies, PM Modi said that onion exports have increased by 35 per cent during his government's rule.

"Our government lifted a ban on onion exports about 10 days ago. Nearly 22,000 metric tonnes of onions have been exported in the last 10 days. The government has decided to create a buffer stock of onions. During the last season, the government procured seven lakh metric tonnes from the onion-growing farmers. The government has also decided to store five lakh metric tonnes of onions," he said.

PM Modi further stated that a subsidy is being provided to the onion-growing farmers through 'Operation Green'.

"You have seen my work in the last 10 years, and now I have come to seek your blessings for my third term, to seek blessings for building a developed India," he said.

"Today, Modi is giving concrete houses to the poor, electricity connection, water to every home, gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme. We have never looked at anyone's religion. The government has made plans for everyone and given benefits of the schemes to everyone," said PM Modi.