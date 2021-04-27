Families find beds, food via social media

New Delhi: With an absence of a central/state level repository of data pertaining to availability of oxygen and ICU beds in the severely-hit states, people from various walks of life are currently using social media platforms by collating information on Covid-19 resources to help the needy.

Twitter and Facebook have become the virtual command centres with the help of users, as governments fail to provide any real-time data on the availability of life-saving drugs and beds as the crisis deepens. Amid the chaos and false information being circulated is a silver lining for thousands of corona-hit families from Delhi and Lucknow to Bengaluru, who are seeking help on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Some have come forward to help people suffering from pandemic-induced mental stress, via Zoom or Google Meet apps. "In the next few weeks, I'm blocking some time to offer free psychotherapy sessions to anyone who'd like a layer of support in these distressing times. I can provide a safe listening space & share some coping strategies.

Kindly RT for reach. DMs open. First come, first serve," posted Shruti Goutham who works in public health with Stanford Med School. Ershad Kaleebullah, editor of MySmartPrice.com, tweeted: "Two fantastic online resources for Hospital Beds here: Bangalore - covidbengaluru.com and Delhi - coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html. RT to help people in need".

Some posted information about where to find free food in such difficult times.

Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor at LinkedIn News, posted: "Saroj Didi and Jaya amma are cooking fresh and homely vegetarian meals for Covid patients in HSR layout, Koramangala, BTM layout and Bellandur. Didi's Kitchen meals are free and made with love. All you need to do is book Dunzo/Swiggy genie pick-up from my home in HSR. DM if you need a tiffin".