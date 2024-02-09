Farmer protests: Borders witness traffic chaos

New Delhi : Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida borders on Thursday as police put up barricades to check vehicles entering the national capital after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said. Motorists spent hours in the crawling traffic at the Delhi-Noida link road near Mayur Vihar, as police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to deal with any eventuality in case protesting farmers reached there.

At the border, heavy duty bulldozers, backhoe machines, riot control vehicles and water cannons were parked strategically, the officials said. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic was also witnessed at DND, Chilla, and Ghazipur borders. Several farmers' groups in Noida and Greater Noida, who have been on protest since December 2023 demanding hiked compensation and developed plots against their acquired land, on Thursday gave a call to march towards Parliament to press for their demands.

However, they were stopped near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida. A senior Delhi Police officer said that if needed, the link road near Mayur Vihar will be blocked completely. "As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them (farmers) and hopefully they will not enter Delhi," he said. At Sarita Vihar in south Delhi, several vehicles going towards Noida through Kalindi Kunj were stuck in the jam, the officials said.

"I am going to Agra and cannot change route now because this is the only way which will take me to the Yamuna Expressway. The traffic is crawling," said Raj Sharma, a commuter. Heavy traffic jams were also reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and the Delhi-Meerut expressway, the officials said. The commuters took to X mentioning about the traffic situation near the bordering areas. They wrote that the traffic was heavy on the DND Flyway and Delhi-Meerut expressway.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic was affected from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida. "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida due to demonstration near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," police wrote on X.