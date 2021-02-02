Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre after Twitter blocks accounts over provocative content

New Delhi:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government on Tuesday after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Citing a media article about the microblogging site's action, Gandhi Tweeted, "Modi style of governance- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down."

Twitter on Monday temporarily blocked around 250 accounts and posts after MeitY directed the microblogging platform to take action against several accounts for making 'fake, intimidatory and provocative' Tweets related to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

This was done at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the farmers' agitation and to act against accounts that are using the microblogging platform for spreading "false and provocative content".