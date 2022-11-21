Farooq Abdullah hopes PM Modi will be successful in ending Russia-Ukraine war

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be successful in "ending the Russia-Ukraine war" that has stretched for nearly nine months. The NC chief stated that the war has created havoc on global economic situation.

"I am happy that India has got the presidency of the G20 Summit. It could be that India has the burden of all these countries. And I hope that the Prime Minister will be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war which has created havoc on the economic condition," Abdullah said while talking to the reporters here. The war that started in February this year has claimed the lives of thousands of people on both sides.

Abdullah's statement comes after the G-20 communique in Bali echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it said that "Today's era must not be of war." PM Modi, in his statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year, had said "now is not the time for war", referring to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The G 20 communique said, "It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war." The NC chief further took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "will talk to Kashmiri youth instead of Pakistan" remark during his rally in J-K, and said that India has a fight with Pakistan and that we will have to talk to the neighbouring country.

"The other thing is that regarding the problems that we have with our neighbour, it may be possible that the countries will find a solution to it. Home Minister says that he will talk to the youth and not Pakistan. But the fight is against Pakistan, not the children. I am tired of telling him to have talks with Pakistan. India has to talk to Pakistan at some point in time," he said. "There is nothing like radicalisation. We are fighting a low-intensity war. There is no other way," Abdullah added.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, talking about the elections that are due to be held in the Union Territory, said that it is up to the Election Commission and the Centre to conduct the polls. "As far as the elections are concerned, we don't know when they will be conducted. It is my duty to come and talk to the people and bring out their condition in front of the parliament and the Centre. It is up to the Election Commission and the government of India when to conduct the elections," he said.