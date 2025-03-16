Fasting for 45 hours: US podcaster's 'tribute' to PM Modi before three-hour long interview

American podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, whose interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken social media by storm, on Saturday revealed that he himself undertook fasting for almost two days before recording the podcast, which he said was done for ‘getting into right mindset’.

“It has been 45 hours, just took water, no food in honour of this conversation, to get into the right mindset, get into the spiritual level,” Fridman said, before asking PM Modi about his perspective on frequent fasting and also how does it help him.

PM Modi, while sharing his perspective on fasting, lauded the podcaster for his ‘special tribute’ and explained in detail, how it benefits in sharpening one’s senses, enhancing mental clarity and instilling discipline.

PM Modi emphasised that fasting is a scientific process, rather than merely skipping meals and is deeply connected to traditional and Ayurvedic practices.

He mentioned that he hydrates well before fasting to aid in body detoxification and also noted that rather than feeling sluggish, fasting makes him more energetic and allows him to work even harder.

The Prime Minister also shared with Fridman, his first attempt at fasting during his childhood days and how this inspired him to undertake such purging practice later in life.

“During my school days, there was a movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, his vision of cow protection. At the time, people across the country observed a one-day fast by gathering in public places in silent protests. We were just kids, probably had just finished primary school. Something inside me said, “I should be part of this,” and that was the first time in my life I experienced fasting,” he said.

Sharing his experience, he said, “At such a young age, I felt neither hunger nor any desire for food. Instead, I felt a new awareness, a surge of energy within me.”