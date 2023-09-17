Fatal Stabbing In Delhi: Man Attacked Over Parking Dispute In Front Of Family

On Saturday evening, a horrifying incident unfolded in Delhi when a group of six men forcibly entered a residence and brutally attacked a man in front of his wife and son due to an ongoing parking dispute. Tragically, the victim, Arvind Mandal, a resident of Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi, succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment at a hospital.



According to the police, they received an urgent call via the PCR (Police Control Room) around 9:45 pm the same night, reporting that a group of five to six men had arrived on a motorcycle, entered Arvind Mandal's home, and viciously stabbed him.



The altercation between Arvind Mandal and an individual named Manoj Halder, stemming from a longstanding disagreement over motorcycle parking, had seemingly been resolved earlier in the evening. Arvind had returned home with his son Akash after school. However, the situation took a tragic turn when, at approximately 9:30 pm, six men on a motorcycle arrived at Arvind's residence and launched a violent attack on him and his wife, Rekha Mandal. Arvind sustained severe injuries and tragically lost his life while undergoing medical treatment.



The police have initiated a case against the perpetrators, citing relevant sections of the law. As part of their ongoing investigation, the authorities have apprehended four suspects involved in the incident, identified as Raju Patra, Ravi (also known as Golu), and Shambhu. Meanwhile, two other suspects, Vijay and Manoj, remain at large. All individuals involved are residents of Priyanka Camp in Sarita Vihar.

