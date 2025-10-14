FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2025: Day 4 and Grand Finale Recap

Day 4 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 brought the perfect crescendo of creativity, craftsmanship, and couture as some of India’s most visionary designers presented their boldest and most elegant collections. The energy in New Delhi was palpable as the runway transformed into a canvas of dynamic storytelling, cutting-edge techniques, and fashion-forward silhouettes.

SHANTNU & NIKHIL’S "VELORA": A RED-CARPET RENAISSANCE

In a historic move, celebrated couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil debuted their first-ever all-womenswear couture showcase titled "Velora", in collaboration with NEXA. Known for redefining Indian menswear, the designers turned their gaze toward the modern woman- fearless, glamorous, and unapologetically sensual.

"Velora" marked a bold new chapter for the Maison, setting a high standard for red-carpet dressing in India.

ESSÉ’S "THREADS IN MOTION": A STUDY IN FLUIDITY AND FORM

Design duo Sahib Dang and Sunayana Sahni Malhotra of Essé mesmerized audiences with their poetic collection "Threads in Motion." The show-opener, Kavya Trehan, the collection celebrated the delicate anatomy of knits, where fragile drapes met structural precision.

RICHA KHEMKA’S "VANTAGE": NATURE’S DYNAMIC DUALITY

With "Vantage," designer Richa Khemka captured the ever-changing moods of the sea and sky. The collection played with extremes, pairing lush velvets with sheer organza, intricate beadwork with fluid silhouettes. The colour palette danced between bold and soft, offering a wearable yet impactful wardrobe. Bollywood actress Sahher Bamba closed the show in a jaw-dropping body-con ensemble, embodying strength and sensuality.

KRITIKA M: EARTHY CRAFTSMANSHIP INSPIRED BY POTTERY

Kritika Murarka’s label Kritika M brought a cultural narrative to the ramp with a collection inspired by Mata Ortiz pottery. Luxe silk and cotton fabrics carried geometric motifs and avian patterns, offering an ethical yet glamorous take on heritage design. The collection stood out for its seamless blend of art and fashion, ideal for today’s conscious luxury consumer.

Nikita Mhaisalkar's Cosmic Fantasy

Nikita Mhaisalkar brought a cosmic fantasy to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI with her collection titled "Beyond". Inspired by galaxies, constellations, and starbursts, the line translated celestial elements into couture through intricate craftsmanship. Sahil Salathia opened the show in relaxed trousers, a cowl-neck blouson, and a shimmering trench coat. The fabrics ranged from hemp denim and jersey to sheer silk georgette and Welvette, with signature prints and Banarasi zari-infused tweeds creating a striking contrast. Nikita showcased surface texturing with zari, hand-cut sequins, stones, metallic threads, and holographic elements. A standout detail was the use of Ratan Bamboo in corsets. The show ended with Shalini Passi in a velvet and sheer fishtail gown with shimmering halter straps.

Mahima Mahajan’s "Fanah": A Blossoming Ode to Love

Mahima Mahajan’s collection "Fanah" was a romantic tribute inspired by her grandmother's love for florals. Opening with influencer Juhi Godambe in a pastel floral lehenga, the show celebrated modern bridal wear through lehenga-style saris, Anarkalis, shararas, kurta sets, and gowns. The designs featured delicate floral embroidery, soft shimmer, and a color palette moving from pastels to jewel tones. Mahima’s signature florals appeared across silhouettes that brought a dreamlike elegance. The show concluded with Vaani Kapoor in a printed swirling lehenga and corset blouse with spaghetti straps.

Lakmē Salon x ITRH: "Noor"- A Bridal Spectacle

Lakmē Salon collaborated with Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai of ITRH to present "Noor- A Signature Bridal Collection" on October 11. The collection showcased bold textures and rich embellishments including mirror work, gotta patti, dabka, zardozi, and polki, layered on antique Benarasi brocade and tissue. The ensembles celebrated bridal opulence, enhanced by Lakmē Salon’s beauty looks. Tabu brought the showcase to a grand finale with her elegant presence on the runway.









THE FINALE: TARUN TAHILIANI’S "BE-JEWEL"- A SHIMMERING FAREWELL TO FASHION WEEK

Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 culminated in a showstopping grand finale as Tarun Tahiliani unveiled "Be-Jewel" in partnership with Lakmé, celebrating a new era of luminous, expressive fashion.

Held at The Grand, New Delhi, the event shimmered with sculpted gowns, dramatic drapes, and statement accessories, all interpreted through the richness of jewel tones. From lab-grown colored diamonds to Jadau, Swarovski embellishments, and freshwater pearls, the collection was a breathtaking visual metaphor for timeless Indian luxury with a modern twist.

Stealing the spotlight was Aneet Padda, Lakmé’s Gen Z ambassador, who made her fashion week debut as the showstopper. Her confident walk and striking presence perfectly embodied the ethos of the collection: contemporary, bold, and radiant.

The finale also marked the debut of TT Tijori, Tarun Tahiliani’s new line of precious jewellery, elevating the showcase with heirloom-inspired opulence.

A Celebration of Craft, Culture and Confidence

With every collection, FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 reinforced its position as a premier platform for innovation, sustainability and celebration of Indian heritage through modern lenses. From Nikita Mhaisalkar’s celestial couture and Mahima Mahajan’s romantic florals to Rahul Mishra’s global dialogue with SUPIMA, the event was a masterclass in creative evolution.

As the curtains fall on this season, one thing is clear: the future of Indian fashion is vibrant, inclusive, globally aware and unapologetically glamorous.