Live
- Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
Just In
‘Festival of unbreakable love’: Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Bhai Dooj
Highlights
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday wished everyone on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’.
New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday wished everyone on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’.
Sharing a message for all on the festival celebrating bond between brothers and sisters, the former Congress President on his official channel on WhatsApp wrote, “Best wishes to everyone on Bhai Dooj, the festival of unbreakable love between brother and sister.
“May this auspicious day bring lots of happiness in all of your lives,” he added.
“Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the unique festival of unbreakable bond of brother-sister, trust and affection- Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS