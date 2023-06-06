Fight is on, says Sakshi Malik as top wrestlers rejoin work

New Delhi: India's ace wrestlers – Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have resumed their duties in the Railways.



Both Sakshi Malik and Punia have, however, denied the reports of withdrawing from the protest. "This is our fight for justice. We will not step back," Sakshi Malik said. "We have resumed our duties in the Railways, but we are also working on our future strategy," she said.

The wrestlers had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Saturday to request him for an impartial probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone, it's learnt.

"Let the law take its own course," he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Sakshi Malik said that they had a "normal" conversation with Shah. "We have only one demand - to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. We will continue our protest until we get justice," she said.

Sources say the protesting wrestlers had sought a meeting with Shah after their five-day deadline for action against the Wrestling Federation chief ended on Saturday.