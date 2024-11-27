Fight to save democracy, Constitution will continue: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP has emerged stronger due to its "honesty and love of the people", party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, asserting the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

Addressing an event at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), highlighted that the party's foundation day coincides with the Constitution Day. "It cannot be a coincidence that our party was born on Constitution Day. God knew the Constitution was going to be in danger," Kejriwal said, lauding the AAP's governance model, which he said was rooted in honesty and focused on the common man.

Kejriwal has invited sanitation workers to his house for dinner on Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party councillors, MLAs and Ministers will also invite sanitation workers of their respective areas to theirhomes and feed them.

"The biggest achievement of the AAP is that we gave an honest model of governance. We provided basic facilities like education and health to the people while enhancing Delhi's infrastructure,” he said.

'I want to extend my best wishes and tell that ever since our government has been formed in MCD, the employees get their salary on time'

Criticising opposition parties, Kejriwal warned against "Jhuggi tourism" being done by their leaders. “Some leaders come to slums for show but later send bulldozers to destroy the homes there. People must be cautious of such hypocrisy,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also addressed the gathering, highlighting AAP's emphasis on "development-orientated" politics. “Our party showed in 2020 that elections can be won based on development work and honest governance,” she said. She pointed to the transformation of Delhi's government schools as a benchmark for progress. “Before 2015, there was talk of shutting down government schools.

Today, our work has inspired states across India to improve their education systems. This is the Delhi model,” she said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a post on X, said the common man found its strength with the founding of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 12 years ago. He said the journey so far was filled with the stories of struggle, sacrifice and victory. "In the last year lakhs of attempts were made to finish us but our honesty, love of the people and morale of the workers made us stronger. We stand stronger than before against injustice and dictatorship", Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi. The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said. He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for the betterment of the country.

AAP leaders have emphasised their commitment to grassroots development intending to secure a third consecutive term in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The party had registered a landslide victory in the 2020 polls, securing 62 of the 70 Assembly seats.