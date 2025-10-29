Fighting corruption moral responsibility: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asserted that fighting corruption is not just an administrative duty but a moral responsibility for every citizen of the State. Addressing a gathering at the State-level function on Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said: “When corruption enters our system, it breaks the trust of ordinary people. Corruption weakens the very foundation of governance. Therefore, fighting corruption is not merely a duty, but a moral responsibility for all of us.”

Calling corruption a major impediment to the progress and development of society, the Chief Minister said that the State government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries in a fair and transparent manner.

He stressed the need for a clean, transparent, and accountable administrative system, adding that only honest governance can strengthen public faith and accelerate development. “Transparency and integrity in governance are essential to build a progressive and corruption-free society,” he said.

Lauding the role of the Odisha Vigilance department, Majhi said, “After the formation of our government, I issued clear instructions to take strict action against corruption. The Odisha Vigilance department has earned a reputation as one of the leading anti-corruption agencies in the country for taking strong action against corrupt individuals, whether big or small, by reforming the previous system.”

He said the government has empowered the Vigilance department to act independently and fearlessly, ensuring that no one involved in corrupt practices is spared. “None have been exempt -- from Class IV employees to IAS officers -- and this has only been possible because of the autonomy granted to the department,” Majhi stated.

Reiterating his government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said the Vigilance department will neither forgive nor spare anyone involved in corruption, regardless of their position or influence. Highlighting the State’s ongoing crackdown on corrupt practices, Majhi informed that 30 government employees convicted in corruption cases have been dismissed, while pensions of 68 officials found guilty of corruption have been stopped.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively support the government’s anti-corruption initiatives and uphold honesty in public and personal life. “A corruption-free Odisha can only be achieved when every citizencontributes to building a just, ethical, and accountable system,” he said.