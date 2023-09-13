Finally someone has got China’s map as it really is: Ex-Army Chief

Live
Amid the furore over China releasing a new map, former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane (retd) on Wednesday shared a map of China and took a dig saying "finally someone has got the map of China as it really is."
In a post on X, Narvane said, "Finally someone has got the map of China as it really is."
He also attached a multicolored map demarcating several regions as 'occupied' areas including Tibet.
The apparent dig was in response to China releasing a map on August 28, what it called the "2023 edition of the standard map of China" showing Aksai Chin and whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, according to reports quoting local Chinese media.
The map was released by China's ministry of natural resources, they said.