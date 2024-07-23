Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents 7th Budget, Meets President Murmu Before Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her seventh consecutive Budget in Parliament today, Tuesday, July 23. The 2024-25 Budget is seen as the Modi 3.0 government's action plan, outlining a roadmap for India's development over the next five years.

In this landmark Union Budget, Sitharaman is expected to announce increases in the basic exemption limits under both the old and new tax regimes, providing significant relief for the middle class.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Finance Minister would present a robust budget, ensuring the government's promises benefit the common man. On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey.

The Finance Minister greeted President Murmu with folded hands and posed for a photograph holding the red 'Bahi-Khata' tablet, accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials.

Before departing for Parliament, President Murmu offered Sitharaman a traditional scoop of 'dahi-cheeni' for good luck.