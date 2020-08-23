"Find A President," is the main agenda of CWC meeting

Indian National Congress Party is all set to elect their new president tomorrow in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Sonia Gandhi who is now the interim president of the party has completed her one year and thus she is no more willing to continue in this post due to health and age-related issues. It is already known that Rahul Gandhi has resigned to this post after facing the defeat in the parliamentary elections last year. He made it clear that he is taking the whole responsibility of this defeat and thus resigning to his 'President' post. From then, Sonia Gandhi again started leading the party as an interim president.

Well, Sonia Gandhi has responded to the letter sent by 20 Congress colleagues who asked for an overhaul within the internal organisation by sending an email and made it clear that, party leaders can elect the 'President'.

CWC meeting will be held tomorrow i.e on Monday and all the main party members are expected to join this meeting. It is also said that Sonia will hang her boots and retire from Politics.

Congress Party (AICC) chief Randeep Surjewala spoke to media regarding this issue and said: "Mrs Gandhi has not spoken to any leader, nor written a letter to anyone, we completely deny this." According to sources, Sonia Gandhi has already discussed this matter with Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad over the telephone.

It is already known that 20 Congress leaders have penned down a letter to Sonia Gandhi and made it clear that, there should a change on in party's organizational structure and build the party from the roots. Even Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also felt the same and doled out that, BJP party is built in the same way.

However, there were 3 virtual meetings held in this lockdown period, but this issue didn't come to the discussion as Sonia Gandhi was leading the party. But as she wants to retire, now the Congress party leaders are decided to elect their new chief.

Let's see what happens tomorrow and who will be the elected as the next chief… All are expecting Rahul to take over the responsibility once against this decision.