FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur

On July 29, an FIR was registered against Ginza Vualzong, the spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), in Manipur. The complaint accuses Ginza of promoting enmity between groups, spreading rumors, and circulating reports with malicious intent.



The defamatory statements allegedly made by Ginza have caused hostility between various communities and have created or promoted hatred and ill-will with a common intention. The case is now being transferred to Khongsang Police Station in Manipur.

The charges filed against Ginza Vualzong include sections 152-A, 500, 505(1)(b), 505(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, on Monday, two women, who were forcibly stripped naked and publicly paraded by a mob representing warring tribes in the northeastern state, took legal action by filing petitions in the Supreme Court against both the central and state governments. The situation in violence-affected Manipur escalated after a distressing video surfaced on social media platforms on May 4, depicting the horrifying act wherein two women from the Kuki community were stripped naked and paraded by a group of Meitei men.

On May 18, the Manipur police officially recorded a case at the Nongpol Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed individuals, citing charges of abduction, gang rape, and murder.

Today, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's request to transfer the trial of the Manipur viral video case. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is leading the bench that was initially set to address various cases related to the ethnic violence in the northeast state on July 28. However, due to the Chief Justice's health issues, the matter had to be postponed.