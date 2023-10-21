FIR registered against prof K S Bhagavan for derogatory statement against Okkaligas

Mysuru : An FIR has been lodged against Prof. KS Bhagwan in Mysuru following a complaint filed by Gangadhar, president of the State Okkaliga Sangha, over derogatory statements made by Prof. Bhagwan regarding the Okkaliga community. The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 and 153A at the Devaraja police station.

Prof. Bhagwan's controversial statements, which included derogatory comments about the Okkaliga community and Lord Sri Rama, have caused outrage and led to a legal case being filed. The FIR was filed under Section 153 of the IPC, which pertains to speech inciting violence, and Section 153A, which deals with creating disturbances between different communities and promoting enmity.



In the wake of this development, members of the State Okkaligara Sangh have demanded the immediate arrest of Prof. Bhagwan. They welcomed the registration of the FIR and urged authorities to take swift legal action against the professor. Additionally, they insisted that Bhagwan should not be invited to any future events.



The controversy surrounding Prof. Bhagwan's remarks has disrupted public events, including the Dussehra poetry conference. He has made statements critical of both the Okkaliga and Brahmin community and certain Hindu religious practices, leading to strong reactions from various quarters. The legal proceedings initiated through the FIR are expected to further address this contentious issue.

